Delhi Capitals has one of the best bowling attacks in IPL, says Ishant Sharma

Published: 20th March 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India speedster Ishant Sharma believes his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals has one of the best bowling attacks for the upcoming edition of the event.

The Delhi Capitals boast of a perfect combination of fast and spin bowlers with the likes of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada in their side, according to Ishant.

"Our team has picked up some great bowling options in the squad and with the likes of Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada also in the team. I think we have one of the best bowling line-ups this time. We have some very good all-rounders along with great spinners, which shall help us in restricting teams from scoring freely," Ishant said.

Talking about his goals, the Indian pacer said he is eager to take more wickets in the IPL, starting March 23.

"I feel there is a huge ambition for me this season. I am very focused on taking more wickets throughout the tournament instead of just bowling well.

"Of course, taking wickets depends on how well you bowl, but the most important thing is that you use your good performance by helping the team in taking important wickets," said the 30-year-old.

Ishant, who has taken 58 wickets with an economy of 8.2 in his IPL career, believes that his team has a great blend of pacers and spinners in the squad.

Speaking on his return to Delhi, Ishant said he is extremely happy to represent his home city in the IPL.

"I have played for different teams in the IPL but it makes me immensely happy to be able to represent Delhi Capitals this season. Being a Delhi boy, it is a great chance for me to represent my home side and my most important target is to make the Capitals win the coveted title," said the lanky bowler.

"It will be crucial for us to start well against Mumbai Indians in their home ground.

We know the crowd will be behind them, but our team has enough experience to tackle the pressure and perform against a strong line-up.

We are all looking forward to playing our first match of this exciting new season," Ishant said.

Delhi Capitals Ishant Sharma IPL

