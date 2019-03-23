Shadab Akhtar Rabbani By

Online Desk

Mumbai Indians are one of the top franchises in the IPL with the joint-most titles. Rohit Sharma's team start their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 24. Having finished fifth in the points table last season, they will be looking to make amends this time around.

Finishing in the top four would be their first priority before they train their sights on a coveted fourth IPL title.

Are they capable of adding another trophy to their cabinet? Let's have a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the squad:

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Yuvraj Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Lasith Malinga, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaswal, Rasikh Dar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jason Behrendorff

Support Staff

Zaheer Khan- Director of cricket operations

Mahela Jayawardene- Head coach

Paras Mhambrey- Assistant coach

Robin Singh- Batting coach

Shane Bond- Bowling coach

James Pamment-Fielding coach

Rahul Sanghvi- Team manager

Sachin Tendulkar- Batting mentor

Strengths:

Mumbai Indians have a solid batting line-up, from Rohit Sharma upfront to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and the Pandya brothers in the middle order. Evin Lewis and Kieron Pollard add the extra flair to the batting.

With the addition of Quinton de Kock and Yuvraj Singh, they appear to be one of the best batting sides in this year's edition.

Rohit Sharma will rely heavily on his bowlers to win games. The attack will be led by the world's no. 1 T20 bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Mayank Markande who recently won his first cap for India will also be expected to deliver.

Question Marks:

It's a star-studded team on paper but the form of many players is a bit of a concern. Pollard hasn't been firing for them in recent editions.

Yuvraj Singh hasn't been playing competitive cricket for some time now and may hamper their chances by taking time to settle down in the middle.

The unit will have to stay at the top of their game throughout to ensure that there is no loss of momentum.

Relying heavily on a few players may backfire as Bumrah may be given some rest with the upcoming World Cup in mind.

Mayank Markande though talented is still young and any injury to him or Krunal Pandya can weaken the spin bowling attack.

Prediction:

We can never write Mumbai Indians off. They need to win games early and maintain their position in the top four. They look like a formidable side and can go the distance if they remain consistent throughout the tournament.

Best XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton De Kock (F), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (F), Ben Cutting (F), Mitchell McClenaghan (F), Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande

MI's fixtures:

24 March: MI vs DC

28 March - RCB vs MI

30 March - KXIP vs MI

3 April - MI vs CSK

6 April - SRH vs MI

10 April - MI vs KXIP

13 April - MI vs RR

15 April - MI vs RCB

18 April - DC vs MI

20 April - RR vs MI

26 April - CSK vs MI

28 April - KKR vs MI

2 May - MI vs SRH

5 May - MI vs KKR

History:

2008: 5th

2009: 7th

2010: 2nd

2011: 3rd

2012: 4th

2013: Winner

2014: 4th

2015: Winner

2016: 5th

2017: Winner

2018: 5th