Three things we learned from DC vs CSK

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings made it two wins in two matches in IPL 2019 after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC were on course for a big total thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's fifty but a middle-order collapse triggered by Dwayne Bravo meant they finished with just 147/6. CSK made light work of that target as they improved their record at the venue against Delhi to 5-2.

Here are the three main takeaways from CSK's win over DC:

Capitals' costly collapse

On a pitch that didn't have any demons, a total of 147/6 was never going to put CSK under any pressure. But, they looked on course for a lot more after 15 overs with a well-set Dhawan and Pant at the crease.

However, after Pant's dismissal, a middle-order collapse was triggered as the Capitals lost four wickets for seven runs in just 1.5 overs. And from a position of comfort at 118/2 from 15 overs, they only managed 29 and lost four wickets in the next five overs.

Bravo's still got it

There is little doubt that there is no harder job in cricket as a bowler than bowling at the death. Bravo's role at CSK since their return has been to bowl exclusively at the death.

Coming into bowl after the 12th over in every game, he usually bowls four overs on the trot and the results aren't always impressive. After being hit for 17 in his first over, one could have been forgiven for thinking that this was going to be one of those days.

Instead, he got rid of Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram in the space of three balls in his second over before dismissing Dhawan in his third over. That was all while conceding just seven runs in those two overs.

Those three wickets changed the complexion of the game and was the primary reason why DC failed to even cross 150.

CSK's complete disregard for NRR

If there is one thing that has been evident from CSK's first two games, it is that they are only concerned with winning the game and not the quantum of their victory. Irrespective of what the total is, CSK are more concerned about giving fans a heart attack before they get over the line.

After waiting till the 18th over to chase 71 in their first game, they took this one to the final over.

At 97/2 after 10 overs, CSK looked as though they might win this game with a few overs to spare. Instead, Dhoni was content to take singles and take it to the last over before finally getting the win courtesy of a boundary from Bravo.

While it didn't cost them in this game and two points is more important than net run rate right now, it might make more sense to not give the opposition a chance by taking it to the end.