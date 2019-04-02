Eyeing Lanka top job, Mumbai Indians star Lasith Malinga likely to skip IPL games

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lasith Malinga continues to flip-flop as far as his participation in the Indian Premier League is concerned. After joining the Mumbai Indians squad following much suspense over his availability for the initial matches, the pacer is expected to skip a few more games. He will play for Galle in Sri Lanka’s Super Provincial one-day tournament. The four-team event also featuring Colombo, Kandy and Dambulla is supposed to serve as Sri Lanka’s World Cup trials. It is scheduled from April 4 to 11.

At the beginning of the IPL, it was announced that Malinga would skip the first six matches for Mumbai to play the domestic tournament. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later allowed him to feature in the IPL, saying that the level of competition would be higher and help him prepare better for the big event.

After missing Mumbai’s first match against Delhi Capitals, the speedster played the second against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 28. He also featured in the next match against Kings XI Punjab on March 30.

Sources claim that Malinga wants to participate in the domestic competition because he has Sri Lanka’s captaincy in mind. “Yes that is true (Malinga joining Galle). He is the one who wanted to play IPL and now he feels he may not be appointed captain if he doesn’t play (the domestic event),” a highly-placed

SLC source told this newspaper. Mumbai next take on Chennai Super Kings on their home turf on April 3. Ahead of the crucial encounter, it is learnt that Malinga will head back to Sri Lanka. He has been named captain of Galle for the event.

Malinga captained Sri Lanka in their limited-over series, in South Africa last month. With suspense continuing over the team’s captain for the World Cup, Malinga might be eyeing the role again.

“Yes that is his plan (to become captain). He is planning to play all (domestic) games,” the source added. The SLC unveiled the trophy on Monday in presence of the four captains. Lahiru Thirimanne, the Galle vice-captain, attended the function along with three other skippers.