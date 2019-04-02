Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Eyeing Lanka top job, Mumbai Indians star Lasith Malinga likely to skip IPL games

At the beginning of the IPL, it was announced that Malinga would skip the first six matches for Mumbai to play the domestic tournament.

Published: 02nd April 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians cricketer Lasith  Malinga

Mumbai Indians cricketer Lasith  Malinga (File Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lasith  Malinga continues to flip-flop as far as his participation in the Indian Premier League is concerned. After joining the Mumbai Indians squad following much suspense over his availability for the initial matches, the pacer is expected to skip a few more games. He will play for Galle in Sri Lanka’s Super Provincial one-day tournament. The four-team event also featuring Colombo, Kandy and Dambulla is supposed to serve as Sri Lanka’s World Cup trials. It is scheduled from April 4 to 11.

At the beginning of the IPL, it was announced that Malinga would skip the first six matches for Mumbai to play the domestic tournament. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later allowed him to feature in the IPL, saying that the level of competition would be higher and help him prepare better for the big event.

After missing Mumbai’s first match against Delhi Capitals, the speedster played the second against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 28. He also featured in the next match against Kings XI Punjab on March 30.

Sources claim that Malinga wants to participate in the domestic competition because he has Sri Lanka’s captaincy in mind. “Yes that is true (Malinga joining Galle). He is the one who wanted to play IPL and now he feels he may not be appointed captain if he doesn’t play (the domestic event),” a highly-placed

SLC source told this newspaper. Mumbai next take on Chennai Super Kings on their home turf on April 3. Ahead of the crucial encounter, it is learnt that Malinga will head back to Sri Lanka. He has been named captain of Galle for the event.

Malinga captained Sri Lanka in their limited-over series, in South Africa last month. With suspense continuing over the team’s captain for the World Cup, Malinga might be eyeing the role again.

“Yes that is his plan (to become captain). He is planning to play all (domestic) games,” the source added. The SLC unveiled the trophy on Monday in presence of the four captains. Lahiru Thirimanne, the Galle vice-captain, attended the function along with three other skippers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lasith  Malinga Mumbai Indians IPL Indian Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp