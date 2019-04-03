Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL's premier rivalry

During the first-ever IPL auction, with Sachin Tendulkar already being their icon player, Mumbai bid fiercely for Dhoni.

Published: 03rd April 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

CSK, Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings' players (File Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In 12 seasons, the Indian Premier League might have transformed into the most competitive T20 tournament, it has not yet created many rivalries.

The promos keep screaming that tonight’s match is the one but truth to tell, there is no match-up that stirs emotions and divides the nation.

In fact, two of the biggest rivalries in terms of fan-following involve Chennai Super Kings. If their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore is one, the other has to be the one pitting them against Mumbai Indians.

These two are the only teams to win the IPL thrice each and the only Indian sides to lay hands on the now-defunct Champions League T20 (twice each). In terms of top-drawer billing, it sits top of the list for the broadcasters. Last season when Chennai were making a comeback after suspension, it was this tie that kick-started the show.

It is no wonder then that before this season, Netflix took time to put together a series on Mumbai’s 2018 campaign, which saw them fail to qualify for the knockouts. On the other hand, Hotstar was filming the tale of Dhoni & Co’s magnificent return to the fold. Cricket Fever (MI) and Roar of the Lion (CSK) shed light on what goes on behind the scenes.

This rivalry, as MS Dhoni mentions in the introduction part of the film, is fan-made. Actually, the man himself too played a part in creating it.

During the first-ever IPL auction, with Sachin Tendulkar already being their icon player, Mumbai bid fiercely for Dhoni. It caught Chennai somewhat off-guard as they were directed to buy him whatever the cost may be.

At $1.4 million, it seemed as good as over for Chennai and the Ambanis were almost celebrating at the auction table when Chennai raised the bid to $1.5 million and staged a coup that has become characteristic of the team.

On the team management front, the Ambanis play a day-to-day role in how the team functions. From which player is to be bought to who gets into the XI to speeches by Nita and Akash Ambani in the team meetings, the Netflix series reveals how the owners operate. Of course, they are aided by well-trained professionals who are on the phone all the time giving updates on player fitness to the owners.

Chennai is a study in contrast. Barring one occasion in 2010, they have seldom had team meetings where the owners are involved.

Players are picked at the auction as per the captain and coach’s preferences and they rarely have team meetings. In terms of managing the pressure and enjoying the light moments, few teams do it as good as Chennai.

On the cricketing front, both have started true to their character this year. Mumbai have never been good at starting on a high. But they are known for peaking at the right time.

The story is no different this time, with Mumbai still figuring out their composition, while Chennai seem to have found theirs.

Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming reasoned thus: “One of the benefits of maintaining the same side with a little turnover is that you can start the season a little bit ahead of other teams, who have a big turnover of players.  So we turn up with very much the same team that played the final (last year) apart from one or two injuries. If you are roughly changing only one player, it doesn’t have a major impact. Most importantly, it allows to get into the competition a little bit quicker. The guys know the roles they have been picked for. When we start the game, our preparation is very specific. Then it’s just a case of form, getting into the game and winning key moments.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians CSK vs MI IPL IPL 2019 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp