Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL's premier rivalry

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In 12 seasons, the Indian Premier League might have transformed into the most competitive T20 tournament, it has not yet created many rivalries.

The promos keep screaming that tonight’s match is the one but truth to tell, there is no match-up that stirs emotions and divides the nation.

In fact, two of the biggest rivalries in terms of fan-following involve Chennai Super Kings. If their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore is one, the other has to be the one pitting them against Mumbai Indians.

These two are the only teams to win the IPL thrice each and the only Indian sides to lay hands on the now-defunct Champions League T20 (twice each). In terms of top-drawer billing, it sits top of the list for the broadcasters. Last season when Chennai were making a comeback after suspension, it was this tie that kick-started the show.

It is no wonder then that before this season, Netflix took time to put together a series on Mumbai’s 2018 campaign, which saw them fail to qualify for the knockouts. On the other hand, Hotstar was filming the tale of Dhoni & Co’s magnificent return to the fold. Cricket Fever (MI) and Roar of the Lion (CSK) shed light on what goes on behind the scenes.

This rivalry, as MS Dhoni mentions in the introduction part of the film, is fan-made. Actually, the man himself too played a part in creating it.

During the first-ever IPL auction, with Sachin Tendulkar already being their icon player, Mumbai bid fiercely for Dhoni. It caught Chennai somewhat off-guard as they were directed to buy him whatever the cost may be.

At $1.4 million, it seemed as good as over for Chennai and the Ambanis were almost celebrating at the auction table when Chennai raised the bid to $1.5 million and staged a coup that has become characteristic of the team.

On the team management front, the Ambanis play a day-to-day role in how the team functions. From which player is to be bought to who gets into the XI to speeches by Nita and Akash Ambani in the team meetings, the Netflix series reveals how the owners operate. Of course, they are aided by well-trained professionals who are on the phone all the time giving updates on player fitness to the owners.

Chennai is a study in contrast. Barring one occasion in 2010, they have seldom had team meetings where the owners are involved.

Players are picked at the auction as per the captain and coach’s preferences and they rarely have team meetings. In terms of managing the pressure and enjoying the light moments, few teams do it as good as Chennai.

On the cricketing front, both have started true to their character this year. Mumbai have never been good at starting on a high. But they are known for peaking at the right time.

The story is no different this time, with Mumbai still figuring out their composition, while Chennai seem to have found theirs.

Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming reasoned thus: “One of the benefits of maintaining the same side with a little turnover is that you can start the season a little bit ahead of other teams, who have a big turnover of players. So we turn up with very much the same team that played the final (last year) apart from one or two injuries. If you are roughly changing only one player, it doesn’t have a major impact. Most importantly, it allows to get into the competition a little bit quicker. The guys know the roles they have been picked for. When we start the game, our preparation is very specific. Then it’s just a case of form, getting into the game and winning key moments.”