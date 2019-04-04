Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

It’s hard to plan a dismissal for batsmen like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers: Shreyas Gopal

Not everyday does a bowler get to dismiss both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same match.

Published: 04th April 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals has so far picked up 6 wickets at an economy of 5.58.

Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals has so far picked up 6 wickets at an economy of 5.58.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not every day does a bowler get to dismiss both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same match. And even rare are the times when a bowler achieves this feat for the second time. No wonder Shreyas Gopal was really chuffed on Tuesday, even if he did that against his home team.

“It is the best moment of my cricketing career and definitely one of my biggest IPL moments,” was the Bengaluru native’s reaction after he’d left those two greats clueless with his wrong ‘uns, spinning Rajasthan Royals to their first win of the season, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, with his 3/12.

Gopal isn’t exactly an IPL newbie (he was first picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2014), but it was in the ranks of Royals that the leg-spinner actually spread his wings. Though Jos Buttler was stealing the limelight during the team’s run to the playoffs in 2018, Gopal too was doing his bit, picking up 11 wickets in as many matches.

According to Royals spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, the inputs that have helped Gopal evolve as a spinner have hardly touched upon the technical side of things. “I just told him to bowl to his natural ability. I also told him that he can use the suggestions that I give him as per his wish and the situation,” explains Bahutule.

“I made it clear that he need not follow my instructions in toto. This has helped him become a thinking bowler, one who mixes his googlies and varies his lengths as per the batsman he is bowling to. In other words, we’ve allowed him to flight the ball as he naturally does. We’ve never asked him to bowl a restrictive line.”

Gopal himself gave a nutshell of the spontaneity that Bahutule refers to after the Royals’ win, while talking about how he plotted the wickets of Kohli and De Villiers. “It’s hard to plan a dismissal for batsmen like them. You just need to be able to bowl your best ball, and hit the best area on a particular wicket. You obviously do your homework: what the conditions are like, how the wicket is, and how the opposition has been playing.”

Considering the amount of names that tend to pop up from this event and fade away in a season or two, many may be tempted to dismiss this Gopal outing as a flash in the pan.But Karnataka state selection committee chairman  Raghuram Bhat has had the chance to observe Gopal from close quarters.  “After this, he will be more confident. One can be assured of many more credible performances from him in the coming days.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shreyas Gopal Virat Kohli AB de Villiers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp