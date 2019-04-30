Mind & body willing, Shami ready to rock

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT’S not clear how much significance Virat Kohli attaches to IPL performances of his World Cup-bound players. Going by what he had said before the event started, not much. In no uncertain terms, he had said that how they did in the IPL was not going to affect the way the team would use them in a different format. A look at how the fast bowlers have fared might prompt the skipper to change his mind. Leading the charts among Indians in this section is Mohammed Shami.

The economy rate of 9.10 may not be flattering, but 16 scalps in 12 matches including a few at crucial stages indicate that he has lived up to his reputation of being a bowler who takes wickets. Having spent long periods out of the team due to fitness issues, the last year has seen a new Shami. Fitter, hungrier and sharper, he is one of those making bowling India’s major strength. The success he has had of late across formats is certain to make him a confident man going into the World Cup. “In the upcoming World Cup, it is important that I maintain the kind of confidence which I have while playing for India in the last few months. I need to maintain my fitness as well,” Shami said.

After having just played three ODIs in 2017 and none the previous year, it was an uphill task for him just to get back to playing white-ball cricket in India colours. But after coming back to the team, he has swung the ball both ways at good pace and looked an instant threat. “One of the most important thing is I have improved my fitness. I lost some 10-11 kgs in six months or so, which helped me. Besides that, I also made changes in my bowling. Changes in weight and fitness will surely help you enhance your skill set,”he said. No wonder then that Kohli said a few months back Shami looks fitter than ever. Even though not many are ready to attach too much importance to IPL, Shami feels playing the tournament has been of great help. “The best thing about playing in the IPL ahead of the World Cup is, it will keep one match fit. It allows players to have a particular kind of mindset before the big competition.” Fitness and confidence restored, Shami can be a dangerous proposition for any opponent. Come the World Cup and all of India would hope that his body stays alright.

