KKR look to stay in hunt, MI target top-2

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The last time Mumbai Indians faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders, it turned out to be an Andre Russell show. Last Sunday, the big-built Jamaican launched into Mumbai’s bowling attack, which is the team’s stronger wing, smashing 80 runs off 40 deliveries to take Kolkata to the highest team score (232/2) in the ongoing Indian Premier League.The teams meet again, exactly a week later, at the Wankhede Stadium. And the stakes are even higher for the team from Kolkata. They have to win the match in Mumbai and hope for favourable results in the other matches in order to keep their chances alive of making it to the qualifiers.

With all to play for, Kolkata will be hoping to carry on the momentum they have picked up in the last two games. Having beaten Mumbai by 34 runs on Sunday, they scripted a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Friday.Russell has been the most destructive player in the IPL this season: he’s leading the charts for the most number of sixes (52) and the best strike rate (205.64).

The powerful West Indian has annihilated bowlers, scoring 510 runs in 13 matches and is also Kolkata’s leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps. And while Mumbai will be wary of the threat he poses, the biggest update for Kolkata has been the promotion of Shubman Gill to the opening position.After hitting 76 off 45 balls against Mumbai, the 19-year-old put on another classy display against Punjab, scoring an unbeaten 65 to help his team to victory with two overs to spare.

Mumbai, meanwhile, will be aiming for a top-two finish. The three-time champions secured their knockout berth after a dramatic super over win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. They are placed second on the table and will be hoping to hold on to that position to ensure an extra chance of making it to the finals.

Going into the final league game, Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya look in top form. While Pandya has come up with the big hits at the end and has a knack of picking up wickets at just the right time, lead bowler Bumrah has been performing consistently. It will be interesting to see if Mumbai experiment with their line-up, giving players on the bench some playing time on Sunday.

Last shot for KKR

Win against Punjab has put Karthik and his men in contention. But they need to win big against Mumbai with better net run rate to secure the last playoff berth. A loss will reduce their chances of qualification.

Mission top two

Mumbai will look to finish inside top-two, having moved to the third spot in the table after Delhi clinched the second. The hosts will rely on the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya to deliver on Sunday.