Batting might favour Delhi Capitals vs SRH

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With nine wins from 14 matches, Delhi Capitals are in the IPL Eliminator facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won six of their 14 games. The difference in the number of wins notwithstanding, they are on the same boat where a defeat will knock the losing side out. “The IPL is a funny tournament. Any team can beat anyone and we have seen that in the past where the team finishing on top of the table has not lifted the trophy eventually,” said Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer.

“Before the start, we didn’t think that a team with 12 points will make the playoffs, but here we are. So we have to play our best cricket to come out on top.”There is also uncertainty over how the pitch would behave. Visakhapatnam is hosting an IPL match for the first time this term. The last T20I played in February was a low-scoring affair, where Australia chased down 127.

Tuesday’s practice session hinted that things might have changed. There was a bit of turn for Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane, but for most of the two-hour session, the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant were seen going for maximum as the ball came on nicely to the bat.

On that note, Delhi’s batting looks more convincing. Shikhar Dhawan has notched up five fifties. Iyer and Pant have both crossed 400. Hyderabad are yet to find players who could be match-winners like David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. They have lost four of their last five matches. The onus will also be on Manish Pandey and Martin Guptill to deliver. Live on Star Sports 2 @ 7:30 pm