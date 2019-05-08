Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Going for the head

Rohit’s successful tactics to contain Dhoni make vital difference as Mumbai cruise to six-wicket win over Chennai & book ticket in final

Published: 08th May 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians bowler Lasith Malinga hands over to Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni his bat after he threw it away while playing a shot (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: No other side relies heavily on home advantage as Chennai Super Kings. Despite all the shortcomings they have with their batting, they have somehow managed to hide a dinosaur-size hole. In a season where only MS Dhoni has crossed 400 runs — he reached the landmark in Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday — Chennai have been repeatedly bailed out only by their spinners. 

While their struggles have been baffling, the failure of other teams — barring Mumbai Indians — to nullify them at MA Chidambaram Stadium is even more perplexing. While the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals were guilty of getting their combination wrong, Mumbai have stood out. 

READ | We should have read the pitch, home conditions better: MS Dhoni

They are a side who take their homework seriously. Just ask Lasith Malinga. The death-over specialist he is, they had a feeling he was getting predictable at the end. As playoffs loomed, Malinga was told to explore the possibility of bowling around the wicket, an angle which isn’t familiar for most batsmen. He aborted the plan after Dhoni hit him for a couple of sixes. Where other teams have failed at Chepauk, Mumbai have used the conditions better than even the hosts in the two matches they have played here. That spin plays a role here isn’t rocket science, but few use them as well as Dhoni does. But with a more resourceful attack at his disposal, Rohit Sharma isn’t entirely different from Dhoni. 

He believes in the bowler holding an edge over the batsman. When Dhoni walked in at the fall of Murali Vijay in the 13th over, one wondered if the same script would pan out. Their top-order didn’t turn up again and it was over to Dhoni. This is the phase where visiting captains have let the game drift from their hands.

Suryakumar Yadav | Sampathkumar/EPS

But not Rohit. He saw Dhoni arrive and waste no time in hitting Jayant Yadav for a six. Krunal Pandya or Rahul might have seemed a better option at this stage. But Rohit went for Hardik Pandya, a bowler who has conceded only 20 runs off 25 balls bowled to Dhoni in all T20s. That was the 15th over with Chennai’s score reading 83/4. This is when Dhoni prepares for his assault. Instead, he was made to delay it. 

READ | Suryakumar Yadav is one of our best players against spin: Rohit Sharma

Now the gamble. Bowling Rahul and Krunal would mean one of Malinga or Jasprit Bumrah won’t be able to bowl their quota of four overs. But why would a sane captain, who has two spinners capable of taking the ball away from right-handers, switch to pace? Krunal and Rahul bowled the 16th and 17th over respectively, giving away only eight runs. The scoreboard read 99/4. The pin-drop silence at Chepauk told a story. 

Rohit then handed Bumrah the ball, which meant Dhoni would have to take a gigantic risk if Chennai were to get anywhere around 150. Except for the first ball, which was a badly executed off-cutter, Bumrah remained in his elements as only eight came off the over. 

Then Malinga gave 15 away in the 19th, but Chennai still only had 122 on board. Bowling to Dhoni in a 20th over can be intimidating even for the best. Bumrah, seemed to be slipping when he had Dhoni dismissed off a no-ball off the first ball. But, barring that, Bumrah didn’t put a foot wrong as he gave away eight runs off the next six balls as the assault that Chennai and Dhoni were looking for never arrived.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CSK VS MI Mumbai Indians CSK IPL 2019 Rohit Sharma Lasith Malinga
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp