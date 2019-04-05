Home Sport IPL News

Did Delhi Capitals pitch coordinator 'mislead' Ponting on Kotla track?

A senior DDCA official said that neither did Ponting speak to any of the groundsmen nor was he promised a fast and fast track.

Published: 05th April 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

The nature of the track against SRH left Ponting angry | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting might have blamed the Feroz Shah Kotla groundsmen for providing the team with the "worst pitch" but the head coach may not have been properly briefed about the nature of the track by his team's support staff.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match by five wickets on a low and slow Kotla track, which suited the visiting team's slow bowlers more than the home attack, prompting criticism from Ponting.

"I think it is fair to say that the wicket surprised us a lot. Talking to the groundsmen before the match, we thought this would be the best pitch that we had by far but it was the worst.

"You saw how little it bounced and how slow it was," an angry Ponting told reporters after the match.

However, a senior Delhi & Districts Cricket Association Official (DDCA) official said that neither did Ponting speak to any of the groundsmen nor was he promised a fast and fast track.

"To the best of my knowledge, Ricky Ponting only takes inputs from Delhi Capitals' designated pitch coordinator. Therefore none of the DDCA groundsmen ever told Ponting that the pitch will aid fast bowlers.

"I feel Ponting was completely misled by their pitch co-ordinator, the gentleman, who probably is not a qualified curator," a senior DDCA official, privy to the development, told PTI on Friday.

After the match on Thursday night, DC advisor Sourav Ganguly was seen talking to Kotla pitch curator Ankit Datta for close to half an hour.

Repeated calls to Datta went unanswered, but the senior DDCA official said that DC have been assured that they will try and do some "recovery work" as the next match is on April 18, against Mumbai Indians.

"We have two weeks' time and we would try to provide a firm, even bounce wicket but we can't promise anything.

"This year, Kotla hosted an ODI, four Ranji games, Deodhar Trophy games, U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy matches, BCCI women's matches.

"In any case, Kotla track is slow and bald in nature. IT is a tired track at the end of the season," the official said.

However, the official also admitted that this year the new management wanted Kotla to host most of the BCCI games whenever it was available.

"Roshanara is no longer on DDCA roster. The junior matches earlier used to be played at the Stephen's ground but this year bulk of it was played at Kotla. Ditto for so many women's games. You can't blame the curators," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 DC Ricky Ponting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp