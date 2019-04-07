Home Sport IPL News

WATCH | RR vs KKR: Lucky escape for Chris Lynn as bails don't fall off

It hurt Kulkarni even more as he could have had another wicket in the previous delivery where a catch of Sunil Narine was dropped by Rahul Tripathi.

Published: 07th April 2019 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chris Lynn (C) looks on after his lucky escape as Dhawal Kulkarni watches in dejection. (Photo | Twitter/IPL)

By Online Desk

KKR opener Chris Lynn had a lucky escape against Rajasthan Royals after getting an inside edge onto the stumps which lit the LED bails up but did not fall off the grooves. Dhawal Kulkarni was the dejected bowler who looked helplessly as the ball went past the wicketkeeper for four runs.

Initially, Chris Lynn started walking off but then held his stance after seeing that the bails were intact.

It was double-pain for Kulkarni as he had missed a chance in the previous delivery as well when Sunil Narine was dropped by Rahul Tripathi! KKR made good use of the chances as they reached 65/0 in the powerplay while chasing a modest 140 in 20 overs.

This was not the first instance this IPL when the bails lit up but didn't fall off. MS Dhoni's stumping attempt against KXIP's KL Rahul did not pay off due to the same reason when the two sides met at Chepauk on April 6.

Earlier, Australian batsman Steve Smith made an unbeaten 73 to anchor Rajasthan Royals to 139 for 3.

Smith hit his first half-century of this season as he remained not out on 73 off 59 deliveries after the home side were invited to bat on a tricky track.

The former Australia captain hit seven fours and one six in his unbeaten knock.

The Kolkata bowlers were not amongst the wickets, but they bowled in a disciplined manner at an impressive economy rate to restrict their opponents to an average total.

Apart from Smith, Jos Buttler chipped in with 37 as the two stitched a crucial second-wicket stand of 72 runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RR VS KKR Dhawal Kulkarni Chris Lynn Sunil Narine IPL 2019 IPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp