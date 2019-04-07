WATCH | RR vs KKR: Lucky escape for Chris Lynn as bails don't fall off

By Online Desk

KKR opener Chris Lynn had a lucky escape against Rajasthan Royals after getting an inside edge onto the stumps which lit the LED bails up but did not fall off the grooves. Dhawal Kulkarni was the dejected bowler who looked helplessly as the ball went past the wicketkeeper for four runs.

Initially, Chris Lynn started walking off but then held his stance after seeing that the bails were intact.

It was double-pain for Kulkarni as he had missed a chance in the previous delivery as well when Sunil Narine was dropped by Rahul Tripathi! KKR made good use of the chances as they reached 65/0 in the powerplay while chasing a modest 140 in 20 overs.

This was not the first instance this IPL when the bails lit up but didn't fall off. MS Dhoni's stumping attempt against KXIP's KL Rahul did not pay off due to the same reason when the two sides met at Chepauk on April 6.

Earlier, Australian batsman Steve Smith made an unbeaten 73 to anchor Rajasthan Royals to 139 for 3.

Smith hit his first half-century of this season as he remained not out on 73 off 59 deliveries after the home side were invited to bat on a tricky track.

The former Australia captain hit seven fours and one six in his unbeaten knock.

The Kolkata bowlers were not amongst the wickets, but they bowled in a disciplined manner at an impressive economy rate to restrict their opponents to an average total.

Apart from Smith, Jos Buttler chipped in with 37 as the two stitched a crucial second-wicket stand of 72 runs.