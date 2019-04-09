Home Sport IPL News

There is scope for improvement, says Kings XI skipper Ravichandran Ashwin

K L Rahul (71 not out) and Mayank Agarwal (55) struck fluent half-centuries to guide Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail-bitting contest here.

Published: 09th April 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOHALI: Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin Monday said his side has a lot of scope for improvement after they encountered yet another close game in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

K L Rahul (71 not out) and Mayank Agarwal (55) struck fluent half-centuries to guide Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail-bitting contest here.

Chasing 151 for a win, Kings XI were coasting at 132 for one before three quick wickets took the game to the wire.

"Too close to comfort. We have had really close games, the biggest positive for me is there is scope for improvement," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It will be really harsh to say that we conceded 100 runs in the last 10 overs. The plans were held very well upon. There is enough ability to work on it."

Ashwin backed Mujeeb Ur Rahman, saying the Afghan spinner was an asset who can be used upfront.

"Mujeeb knows Mohali very well and as a spinner you need to know the lengths and speeds to bowl at. Sometimes the figures don't do justice, but I think Mujeeb bowled well today.

"You do use spinners with the new ball and Mujeeb has done it all his life for Afghanistan. And it was a good match-up between (Jonny) Bairstow and Mujeeb," he said.

Sunrisers skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he was happy with his bowlers efforts, especially with the dew playing a major factor in the second innings.

"Of course it is hard but I am pretty happy with the way we bowled with the dew around. It is a bit difficult with yorkers and slower balls, but given the dew, we executed our plans pretty well," he said.

"The yorker is something you can't bowl and the bowling plans depend on the length of the boundaries. When we came to bowl we kept the dew factor out of our minds and all we wanted to do was stretch it to the last over."

Man-of-the-match Rahul said he was happy to get his form back after an ordinary start to this year's IPL.

"I didn't start off the way I wanted to in the first couple of games. I am just enjoying my batting and happy to end up on the winning side," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin KXIP vs SRH K L Rahul Mayank Agarwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp