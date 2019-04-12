Former cricketers react to MS Dhoni's altercation with umpires

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni lost his temper and barged into the field during the nail-biting finish of his team's encounter with Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Following his dismissal of the former Indian captain in the final over, RR's Ben Stokes bowled a high-full toss delivery to Mitchell Santner, while umpire Ulhas Gandhe was about to signal the delivery as a no-ball. Bruce Oxenford, standing at square leg, said it was a legitimate delivery. Seeing this, Santner and Ravindra Jadeja got into an argument with the umpires.

A visibly-upset Dhoni, who was standing at the dugout, charged onto the field and got involved into an altercation with the match officials. But, the umpires stood with their decision. This was the first time Dhoni lost his cool on the cricketing field and many people took to Twitter to express their views on this incident.

"Have always been a big Dhoni admirer, but he was clearly out of line walking out like that. Lucky to get away with just a small fine. #VIVOIPL," Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian batsman posted on his Twitter account.

"Dhoni got off lightly with only a fine after his pitch invasion last night. There are some things you NEVER do. And we must all hope that it never happens again," Sambit Bal, editor-in-chief of ESPN Cricinfo tweeted.

"Umpiring standards have been pretty low in this #IPL and that was a no-ball given and reversed. Enough to feel crossed and miffed. But the opposition captain has no right to walk out on the pitch after being dismissed. Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight. #RRvCSK #IPL," Aakash Chopra, former Indian opening batsman tweeted.

"I know there's pressure from owners and big money involved in the IPL but I've been very disappointed with the 2 incidents involving the skippers of there respective teams in Ashwin and MS. Not a good look at all," Mark Waugh, the former Australian cricketer tweeted.

"This is not a good look for the game ... No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout ... !! #IPL," Michael Vaughan, former England captain tweeted.

Dhoni was fined 50% of his match fee after his on-field altercation with the umpires.

The player scored 58 runs off 43 deliveries in the match against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were able to register a thrilling 4 wicket win in the match.

Chennai needed 3 runs off the final delivery of the match, and their player Mitchell Santner finished off the game in style, smashing a six on the final delivery off Ben Stokes.

With this win, Dhoni became the first player in the history of IPL to register 100 wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK now sits at the top of the table with 12 points and they next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14 at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.