In-form Mumbai Indians look to wrist initiative against Rajasthan Royals

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: For the struggling Rajasthan Royals, their drama-filled last-ball loss to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday would have been heartbreaking.

But if they are looking for a turn of fortune, a sweltering Wankhede Stadium against a team that has hit red-hot form is probably not the best place to be. Mumbai Indians, who scripted a dramatic win over Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday, seem to have shaken off their rust and are looking more like three-time champions.

In the first day match in Mumbai, they will be looking to extend their successful run — three wins in last three matches — against Rajasthan.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is also likely to return on Saturday, after missing out on Wednesday due to a muscle spasm. Kieron Pollard helped soften that blow with an incredible captain’s innings of 83 off 31.

The West Indian single-handedly helped Mumbai chase down 198 against Punjab. Pollard’s return to form is key for the team.

Mumbai have depth and variety in their pace attack, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and youngster Alzarri Joseph in the ranks. But Zaheer Khan, their director of cricket operations, said that he’s looking forward to the battle of wrist-spinners: Rahul Chahar versus Shreyas Gopal.

“There is huge competition between them right now. Gopal has been successful, getting the best of batsmen out. I am sure our batsmen will be up for the challenge. It’s an afternoon game, so we expect that spinners will be in play. We are expecting good things from Chahar. He has been in great form in domestic cricket, and has shown his wicket-taking ability, especially in the middle overs. That is crucial in T20s.”

Gopal has been the brightest spark for Rajasthan which is languishing at seventh. Their only victory in six matches came against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The leg-spinner played a crucial role in that game as well, dismissing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. He is Rajasthan’s leading wicket-taker this season with eight scalps.

Gopal might prove to be a handful for a Mumbai batting line-up that looks quite vulnerable. Neither captain Rohit nor opening partner Quinton de Kock has set the stage on fire, and the support from following batsmen has been sporadic.

Batting has been Rajasthan’s biggest worry too. Though they have big names in Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler, they have struggled to stack up big scores.

They could muster only 139/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, and just about pushed past 150 against Chennai two days ago.