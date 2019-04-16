Home Sport IPL News

I love the way Dhoni can slow down and control games: Ish Sodhi

Twenty20 cricket has its own speed and Dhoni blessed with a superb cricket brain has shown how trying tweak the pace of the proceedings helps.

Published: 16th April 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi | AP

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's ability to control match situations by slowing down the pace of T20 games is something that everyone should learn, feels Rajasthan Royals' New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Twenty20 cricket has its own speed and Dhoni blessed with a superb cricket brain has shown how trying tweak the pace of the proceedings helps.

"I think mental clarity on one's role is very important. The ability to slow the game right down and that's something that I am starting to really respect and understand watching MS Dhoni when he plays, looks like he really slows the game down, understands exactly what he needs to do and then goes out and tries to achieve that," Sodhi told PTI during an interview.

He said that it may not be possible to win every game in that fashion but it does help in at least setting it up for the rest.

"Players may not win you every single game like that but they will come quite close and put up consistent performances."

Consistency separates good from the best and it comes with a clear mindset, feels Sodhi, who has played 17 Tests, 30 ODIs and 33 T20 Internationals for New Zealand "I suppose consistency comes from a really clear mindset. That's what we are striving for as cricketers, it's nice to contribute once in a while, that's amazing to contribute to wins. But contributing over a long period of time, I think is what separates the class players from the world class players."

Despite a combined 123 international wickets across three formats, Sodhi feels that he is inexperienced.

"I being 26 years old, I have played a lot of cricket, but I am still a reasonably inexperienced person and so I am looking to keep growing my game. I want to put up good performances for Rajasthan Royals, put performances for New Zealand over long periods of time. I just don't want to do it tomorrow or the day after, but I want to do it for a long period," said Sodhi.

PTI SUN KHS With World Cup coming ahead, Sodhi when asked how challenging it is for players to manage and remain match-fit, Sodhi said training hard is the key.

"I have been working with some very good coaches who help me tremendously over the past couple of years as well. I am just making most of my time, I am trying to keep improving and get better in these conditions, see what I can use in these conditions here that will be helpful for me in UK as well."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ish Sodhi MS Dhoni IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp