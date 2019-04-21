Home Sport IPL News

All-round Delhi break Capital jinx

Delhi Capitals finally came good at home as fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer saw them beat Kings XI Punjab by five wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

Published: 21st April 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

DC batsman Shikhar Dhawan R celebrates his fifty. (Photo | PTI)

DC batsman Shikhar Dhawan R celebrates his fifty. (Photo | PTI)

By AYANTA NCH OWDHURY
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Capitals finally came good at home as fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer saw them beat Kings XI Punjab by five wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. The opening pair of Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw started brightly in their pursuit of 164, but the latter again failed to carry on. He was run out for 13. In walked skipper Iyer, who combined with Dhawan as the duo stitched together a partnership of 92 in 64 balls.

DC’s Sandeep Lamichhane took 3/40
against KXIP on Saturday
| NAVEEN KUMAR

Dhawan was the aggressor, hitting seven boundaries and a maximum in his 56. But after his dismissal, the hosts looked shaky as Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram threw away their wickets. Iyer remained calm and took Delhi to a second win at home in five matches.

Earlier, a Gaylestorm had threatened to inundate the home side but spinners Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel restricted Punjab to 163/7. After receiving criticism over selection, Delhi’s management opted for the wrist spin of Lamichhane over Chris Morris. The move paid dividends as the Nepalese took three important wickets. Axar got two.

The start for the visitors was explosive as KL Rahul took on Lamichhane. He hit a six and a four and tried to repeat that again. But the spinner tossed one up and spun it away. Pant whipped off the bails. Then on, it was a Chris Gayle show. He was ruthless. His biggest six of the night travelled 101m. At one stage, it looked like Punjab would cross 200 but Gayle’s fall put on the brakes.

And what a relay catch it was to dismiss him. Gayle’s pull seemed like it would go over Colin Ingram at the fence, but the South African lobbed the ball to Axar 10 yards away. KXIP 163/7 in 20 ovs (Gayle 69, Mandeep 30; Lamichhane 3/40) lost to DC 166/5 in 19.4 ovs (Dhawan 56, Shreyas 58 n.o).

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp