Here's why IPL final shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad

Chennai's MAC stadium will however host the Qualifier 1, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai said.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

IPL trophy | File | PTI

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/HYDERABAD : After a few weeks of deliberation and failed negotiation, BCCI on Monday moved IPL final out of Chennai, as the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get permission to open the three closed stands at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The final will be played in Hyderabad on May 12.Chennai Super Kings still have a chance to play Qualifier 1 at home if they finish among the top two teams, but the Eliminator (May 8) and Qualifier 2 (May 10) have been shifted to Visakhapatnam. The three stands in question are deemed unsafe by the Chennai Municipal Corporation. They have been closed for big matches at the venue for a few years now.

“We had to shift the matches from Chennai to Hyderabad after TNCA intimated us that they have not procured the requisite permission to open the three stands I, J and K,” CoA chief Vinod Rai said.
“Since the gate sales of the knockout matches is BCCI’s prerogative, we had to take a call. We would be having two knockout matches in Vizag,” he added. The three stands accommodate around 12,000 spectators. If they remain closed and so many tickets are not sold, the BCCI estimates losses to the tune of crores.

Hyderabad stadium damaged
There was bad news from Hyderabad as well as a storm on Monday evening caused serious damage to the south terrace pavilion canopy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.Authorities are yet to ascertain the extent of damage, and the time that would be needed to to do the repair work. Hyderabad is set to host a match on April 29, when Kings XI Punjab come visiting. “The damage was done after heavy rainfall lashed the stadium at around 8pm. Luckily, no one was injured,” Hyderabad Cricket Association CEO Panduranga Murthy told this daily.

Asked whether the the state body will face difficulties in hosting the April 29 encounter, Murthy said: “On Tuesday, we will have a proper look at the structure that has been damaged. Then we will contact the agency that can repair this. Hopefully, we will be able to make it proper in time.”Sources said that the other canopy was not damaged. “The south canopy has been 80 per cent damaged. Some LED hoardings came crashing down.”

TAGS
M A Chidambaram Stadium IPL TNCA Chennai Super Kings

