Mumbai Indians announce replacement for Alzarri Joseph

The 22-year-old Antiguan injured his shoulder in just his third match of the season while fielding against Rajasthan Royals.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

NEW DELHI: South African fast bowler Beuran Hendricks will replace injured Alzarri Joseph of West Indies at Mumbai Indians for the rest of the Indian Premier League, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Joseph, who came into the Twenty20 tournament in place of Adam Milne of New Zealand, had a dream debut after returning best-ever IPL figures of 6-12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 7.

But the 22-year-old Antiguan injured his shoulder in just his third match of the season while fielding against Rajasthan Royals last week.

Hendricks, a left-arm seamer, is set to make his second appearance in the world's most popular T20 league after having represented Kings XI Punjab in the past.

He has played two one-day internationals and 10 T20 matches for South Africa since making his debut in the shortest format in 2014.  

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

