Women's T20 challenge to be held during IPL playoffs in Jaipur

Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana will lead the three teams taking part in the tournament.

Published: 23rd April 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Captains of Trailblazers and Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur (Twitter | Indian Premier League)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A three-team Women's T20 Challenge will be played during the IPL Play-offs week next month in Jaipur, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will open with a clash between Supernovas and Trailblazers on May 6 while Velocity will lock horns with Supernovas on May 8.

Each team will play two matches and top two teams and the top two teams will clash in the final on May 11.

All the matches will be standalone games.

"The teams will comprise current and future stars of Indian cricket playing alongside a selection of the world's best players.

"The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women's cricket," said a BCCI release.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana will lead the three sides.

