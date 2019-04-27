Home Sport IPL News

Andre Russell slams KKR, says team atmosphere not healthy

After winning four of their first five games, KKR have lost six in a row and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs.

Published: 27th April 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago. | AP

By PTI

KOLKATA: Star KKR all-rounder Andre Russell on Saturday lamented the "bad decisions" taken by his team in a disappointing IPL campaign which has seen the side lose six games in a row.

Russell has been the biggest impact player for KKR with three man-of-the-match performances from their four wins but his team has let him down.

"We have a good team but if you make bad decisions then you will always lose games and that's what we've been doing.

"If we had enough time, I could pinpoint a few games where if we just looked to bowl tighter in areas or bring in right bowlers at the right time, we could have won," Russell said.

"As a professional cricketer, to be in this position is not the most healthiest position. In terms of decision, we have been bowling wrongly at the wrong time, that's what been causing for us to keep losing in simple ways," Russell said on the eve of the game against Mumbai Indians.

The Jamaican who has amassed 406 runs from 10 innings at an outrageous strike rate of 209.27 was particularly pained at KKR's failure to defend 176 against a "weak" Rajasthan Royals.

"I'm disappointed that we get defeated by a team Rajasthan Royals with weak batting order. If we can't restrict a team for under 170 with our bowling attack then we will need miracles against a strong team like Mumbai.

"They said we have been struggling in batting. But the batting has not been struggling really. We are getting the totals that we should have defended.

"But when you bowl as bad as our bowlers, you don't really take catches -- we have been the worst fielding team so far."

Russell said the atmosphere in the team is not healthy as he likes to keep himself confined to his room.

"We have to make sure that we have a good practice session, do whatever it takes, put our body on the line and make sure that we take KKR over the line for next three games.

"I find myself just been in my room for the last couple of days losing games after games. I'm not the type of guy to do the walking around. It's hard to do the walk around losing six games in a row.

"It's not healthy, to be honest. I'm feeling down at the moment but tomorrow when we cross the rope my energy level will be 150. As cricketers, we have to have the passion inside, and not just to show it on the TV."

Up against a side who boast of a strong pace attack comprising Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah, Russell said he never feared any bowlers.

"I have never feared any bowler. Never. Bowlers fear me, to be honest. I'm not bragging or anything. I can get out in one ball tomorrow or the first ball they bowl can go for six. I'm not afraid to get out.

"I'm not going to die. So, it's not the life and death situation. It's like you're giving yourself a chance to score runs they are trying to get you out. Bumrah, Malinga are top bowlers. But they are human beings."

KKR have the worst record against Mumbai Indians who have won eighteen matches and have a 18-5 head-to-head record.

The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 KKR Andre Russell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp