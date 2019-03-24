Home Sport IPL News

Jasprit Bumrah suffers injury in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2019 opener

Bumrah is an important cog in the wheel for the Indian team heading to the United Kingdom in two months' time.

Published: 24th March 2019 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah reacts after he got hurt | AP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury during the IPL game here, needing the help of Mumbai Indians physio to laboriously walk back to the dugout, a development that will keep the World Cup-bound Indian team on tenterhooks.

Having been at the receiving end of Rishabh Pant's brutal onslaught, Bumrah was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball on the final delivery of Delhi Capitals innings in the Indian Premier League.

Pant hit the ball back to Bumrah, who dived to his left in his follow-through to stop it.

Bumrah is an important cog in the wheel for the Indian team heading to the United Kingdom in two months' time.

The Mumbai Indians physio came out and trudged him off the field even as the pace spearhead seemed to be in pain.

An update on Bumrah is expected during the post-match press conference.

IPL 2019 MI DC Jasprit Bumrah

