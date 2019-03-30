Three things we learned from KXIP vs MI

Home Sport IPL News

KXIP beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets at Mohali to post their second victory in IPL 2019. With the win, they go third in the points table behind defending champions CSK and KKR who have both won two games out of two. 

Here are the three takeaways from the game.

Punjab's spin twin

Punjab's Ashwins were at the top of their game, bowling economical spells to break Mumbai's batting flow. Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin opened the bowling and finished with figures of 0/26 from his four overs. 

Murugan Ashwin, who came into the match for Varun Chakravarthy, was the pick of the KXIP bowlers as he claimed two wickets for 25 runs in four overs. 

The pacers were a tad expensive, getting hit for 10 an over, but the spinners restricted MI to a gettable total.

Hardik Pandya's late flourish 

Mumbai Indians started off well with Quinton de Kock scoring 60 off 39 deliveries. He was well supported by skipper Rohit Sharma who scored 32 runs. 

Mumbai were going well at 120/2 ball before de Kock's wicket initiated a middle-order collapse as they were reduced to 146/5. It was Hardik Pandya's quick-fire cameo that lifted Mumbai to a respectable 176. 

He hit 31 off 19 deliveries including three fours and a six. MI will be hoping that his good form with the bat continues in the rest of the tournament as he can take the game away from the opposition, though it wasn't to be this time.

Dominating top-order

Chasing 177, KXIP started off well with Chris Gayle scoring 40 off 24 deliveries, hitting four sixes on the way. He became the first batsman to smash 300 sixes in the IPL with his closest rival AB de Villiers way behind on 192 sixes.

After his departure, Mayank Agarwal didn't let the run-rate drop as he scored 43 off 21 with four boundaries and two sixes. 

Coming into the game on the back of two single-digit scores, KL Rahul, who started off slow, was the mainstay of the innings scoring an unbeaten 71 off 57 deliveries.

With the top-order firing, KXIP can take a lot of positives from the game as they move up in the points table.

