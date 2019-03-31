Home Sport IPL News

Prayas Ray Barman becomes IPL's youngest debutant

Aged 16 years and 157 days, he broke Afghanistan's teen-sensation Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's record who debuted aged 17 years and 11 days.

Published: 31st March 2019 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 04:52 PM

Prayas Ray Barman. (Photo | Twitter/ IPL)

By Online Desk

RCB's Prayas Ray Barman became the youngest player to make a debut in the IPL when he found a place in the playing XI against SRH at Hyderabad. Aged 16 years and 157 days, he broke Afghanistan's teen-sensation Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's record who debuted aged 17 years and 11 days. 

The Bengal-lad came into the match as a replacement for Navdeep Saini after RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

His first over was economical as he gave away just 6 runs but he went for runs when he came back again with Jonny Bairstow and David taking 18 runs off his second over.

RCB are looking to win their first IPL encounter this season. 

Navdeep Saini SRH vs RCB IPL 2019 Prayas Ray Barman

