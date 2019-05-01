WATCH | Shreyas Gopal claims hat-trick as RCB knocked out of IPL 2019 after match abandoned due to rain

By Online Desk

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals ended with no result as the rain disrupted the already-reduced five-overs a side game. With the abandonment, RCB became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

The highlight of the day was Shreyas Gopal's hat-trick as the match could only see 3.2 overs being bowled in the second innings. RCB managed to score 62 runs in 5 overs after scoring 23 in the first, while RR scored 41 in 3.2 overs.

RCB were going really well before hat-trick hero Shreyas Gopal pulled things back for Rajasthan Royals. Kohli and AB de Villiers took RCB to 35/0 in 1.3 over before Shreyas had both the season batsmen and hard-hitting Australian Marcus Stoinis to put the brakes on the hosts' innings.

With the hat-trick, Shreyas became the fourth RR bowler to achieve the feat after Ajit Chandela(2012), Pravin Tambe(2014) and Shane Watson(2014). After Kohli hit Shreyas for 12 runs of the first three balls, the leggie had the Indian skipper's scalp for the second time in the tournament. Kohli holed out to Liam Livingstone at long-on as he didn't connect the ball well.

Next delivery, Gopal had Mr. 360 caught by Riyan Parag who ran in extra cover to collect a ball that was mistimed into the sky. New man Marcus Stoinis was Gopal's prized wicket as he was caught by Steve Smith at mid-off.