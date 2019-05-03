Home Sport IPL News

IPL Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada ruled out of remaining season

The 23-year-old, who was carrying a back niggle over the last couple of days, has been advised to return by CSA, as a precautionary measure ahead of the World Cup beginning May 30.

Published: 03rd May 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

DC's Rabada

In a big blow for Delhi Capitals, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the IPL (Facebook Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a big blow for Delhi Capitals, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a back injury. Rabada will now return to his homeland.

It was earlier reported by IANS that the final call will be taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) who had asked for the Rabada's scan reports to be sent to them.

The current Purple Cap holder, who was carrying a back niggle over the last couple of days, has been advised to return by CSA, as a precautionary measure ahead of the World Cup beginning May 30.

23-year-old Rabada, who took 25 wickets in the 12 matches that he played this season, spoke ahead of his departure. "It is indeed very hard for me to leave the Delhi Capitals at this stage of the tournament," he said.

"But with the World Cup just a month away, a collective decision has been made for me in this regard. It's been a tremendous season for me with the Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field, and I truly believe that our team can win the trophy."

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting said, "It's unfortunate that Rabada is having to leave us at this stage of the tournament. But I have full confidence in our team, and I'm sure each and every member of this unit will step up to the occasion."

Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs and will play Rajasthan Royals in their last league game of the season on May 4 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

 

TAGS
Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada injury Rabada back injury Delhi Capitals Cricket South Africa

