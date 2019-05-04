Home Sport IPL News

Riyan Parag becomes youngest to score IPL fifty

Parag broke the record that was previously jointly-held by Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw.

Parag broke a record that stood since IPL 2013 | AP

It was third time lucky for Riyan Parag as the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder became the youngest to score an IPL fifty during their game against Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla.

At the age of 17 years 175 days, Parag scored his maiden fifty after coming close on two other occasions earlier this season. In doing so, he broke the previous record of 18 years and 169 days, held by Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw by almost a year.

He also became the first 17-year-old to score an IPL fifty. His knock was the sole bright spark for RR as they stumbled to 115/9 against Delhi Capitals in their final group game of IPL 2019.

Coming into bat at No.6 with his side struggling at 30/4 in the final over of the powerplay, Parag took it upon himself to help them get something on the board.

Unfortunately for RR, despite Parag's best efforts, only two other players got to double digits and they could only manage 115/9 before the youngster was dismissed off the final ball of the innings, by Trent Boult.

It was also interesting to note that the four youngest players to score an IPL fifty are all playing in this match. Not only Samson (Rajasthan Royals) and Shaw (Delhi Capitals), who previously held the record but also Rishabh Pant, who scored his maiden IPL fifty at the age of 18 years and 237 days.

