Home Sport IPL News

Despite not making playoffs, Virat Kohli doesn't feel it was a bad season for RCB

RCB, who have never won the IPL, failed to make the playoffs for the third year in a row

Published: 05th May 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kohli was happy with RCB's second-half performance | AP

By PTI

BENGALURU: Perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore endured another disappointing IPL campaign but their performance in the second half of the season has given them something to be proud of, skipper Virat Kohli has said.

After losing their first six games, RCB won five out of their eight games with one not producing a result to end with 11 points.

"If we focus on the second half, it is exactly what we wanted in the first half. After losing your first six matches, it is very difficult to come back in a tournament like IPL.

"We have a lot to learn from this season," said Kohli at the post-match presentation after RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets here on Saturday.

"The first couple of things matters a lot in setting the intensity. We are happy with the way guys have turned things around and the kind of cricket that we have played in the second half.

"A lot of credit goes to the team management for getting us back in the right frame of mind."

ALSO READ | Kohli, AB apologise for RCB's performances

RCB, who have never won the IPL, failed to make the playoffs for the third year in a row but Kohli said he was proud of his team for putting up a much-improved performance in the second half of the season.

"We haven't finished in the position that we wanted to. But because the second half has been so good it doesn't feel like a bad season.

"We won last 5 off our 7 matches and with one no-result, it is something that we can be proud of. It is such a short format that often 5 or 7 minutes decide the outcome," he said.

Taking about the game against Sunrisers, Kohli praised the efforts of Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann, who both smashed blistering half-centuries.

"We know Hetmyer can play like that. We would like Hetty to play like he did today next year. And Gurkeerat played a really mature innings. He has a keen eye for the game."

Kohli also thanked the RCB fans for their unwavering support.

"I just want to tell all the people in the stadium that it has been such a long time playing in this stadium and every year we come, the support is better. Hats-off to you guys for turning up in numbers.

"We are so thankful and so grateful to have fans like you all. I can certainly feel your pain. I am emotionally attached to this team like all of you.

"And next year we will definitely improve our performance and give you guys what you deserve in return. Thanks again for coming out in huge numbers. You are the best fans in the IPL," added Kohli.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RCB Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp