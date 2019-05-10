Home Sport IPL News

WATCH | Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson mix-up in one of IPL's funniest moments

Faf du Plessis pushed Trent Boult's third delivery towards point and took a few strides forward, while Shane Watson almost ran into him in the middle of the innings.

Shane Watson looking back towards Faf du Plessis as Shreyas Iyer gestures. (Photo | Twitter/IPL)

While Chennai Super Kings were chasing 148 runs against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 at Vizag, their batsmen were involved in a funny mix-up. It was one of the best moments of this year's IPL as the openers were in the thick of things right at the start of their innings.

Faf du Plessis pushed Trent Boult's third delivery towards point and took a few strides forward, while Shane Watson almost ran into him in the middle of the pitch. Axar Patel, the fielder, threw the ball towards the bowler's end but missed the stumps and the ball was collected by Colin Munro. 

Colin Munro, who had the opportunity to run one of the batsmen out, decided to throw the ball towards the batting end. As the throw was wayward, Rishabh Pant couldn't collect it and the batsmen scampered for a single. Delhi Capitals had plenty of chances to get the batsmen out but they missed out in getting either of the batsmen out.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings dished out a clinical bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 147 for nine.

Dwayne Bravo (2/19), Ravindra Jadeja (2/23), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Harbhajan Singh (2/31) shared eight wickets between them to keep DC in check after opting to bowl.

Rishabh Pant (38 off 25) and Sherfane Rutherford (10) shared 22 runs for the sixth wicket but CSK didn't allow the Delhi outfit to get any momentum, picking up wickets at regular intervals to rattle their innings.

