CSK star Harbhajan upset with Hyderabad hotel staff

Harbhajan wrote on his Twitter handle that the food was undercooked and no one took his calls at the reception.

Published: 12th May 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Harbhajan Singh. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday slammed the team hotel staff for negligence ahead of their final against Mumbai Indians (MI) here.

Harbhajan has time and again turned the clock this season, snaring crucial wickets and helping CSK reach their record eighth final in 10 years (they were suspended for two years).

The World Cup-winning India off-spinner has so far taken 16 wickets from 10 matches.

Fondly known as the 'Turbanator', Harbajan returned figures of 2/31 in Qualifier 2 on Friday night against Delhi Capitals as they were restricted to 147/9. Chennai then gunned down the target with six wickets in the bag.

Sunday's match will be the fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) final between MI and CSK and both of them have a chance of winning the IPL for a record fourth time.

