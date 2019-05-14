Shane Watson batted with bleeding knee in IPL 2019 final

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Shane Watson, who scored a valiant 80 for the Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the just concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) which CSK lost to Mumbai Indians, batted all the way battling an injury, reveals his teammate Harbhajan Singh.

Watson almost proved the saviour in the cliffhanger chase, playing a sensational 59-ball knock in an almost one-man show as CSK tried to chase down Mumbai's 8/149 on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Australian almost pulled off the miracle to win the fourth IPL trophy for the Yellow Brigade who fell short by just one run.

Harbhajan Singh on Monday posted a photo on his Instagram showing the Australian on bended knee, flaying a ball through the off-side.

In the image, one can see a large patch of blood on Watson's left upper thigh and Singh revealed how the opening batsman wasn't going to be stopped by the wound.

"Can you guys see the blood on his knee," Singh wrote. "He got 6 stitches after the game... got injured while diving but continue (sic) to bat without telling anyone.

"That's our @srwatson33, almost pulled it (off) for us last night," he added.

Pain was no barrier for Watson

Watson fought valiantly for Chennai but couldn't take his team over the line as CSK was bowled out for 148 with Lasith Malinga brilliantly bowling the final over defending 8 runs off it to see his side clinch the IPL title for a record fourth time.