PM Modi hails sportspersons of Mizoram

By PTI

AIZAWL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed optimism that Mizoram would continue to produce sportspersons who would excel on the world stage.

Addressing a public meeting at the Assam Rifles ground here, Modi great sportspersons of the state including Olympian archer C Lalremsanga, boxer Jenny Lalremliani, weight lifter S Lalchhahimi and hockey player Lalruatfeli.

"There are many other prominent sports persons from Mizoram who have brought glory to the state and the country," he said.

The soft power of football can become Mizoram's global identity, the prime minister said.

He made special mention to Mizoram clinching the Santosh Trophy in 2014 and the Aizawl Football Club becoming champions in the I-League last year.