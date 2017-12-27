Athletes yet to get training funds? TOPS members not amused
Not too long ago Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) members were entrusted with the job of selecting and screening athletes eligible for receiving training funds from the government. The idea was to eliminate red-tapism. Where there is less paperwork.
However, the real scenario is a bit different. If some of the members are to be believed, somewhere down the line the whole endeavour seems to have hit a block. Apparently, besides the monthly stipend of Rs 50,000, athletes are yet to get their training funds. The Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are next year. The CWG is just three months away.
The committee members, headed by Abhinav Bindra (before he quit a few days ago) and includes legends like Prakash Padukone, PT Usha, Karnam Malleswari, took the initiative to form a sub-committee to put in place rigorous screening process and submitted it to the sports ministry. But despite repeated reminders no funds were apparently released for training. The committee seems to be a vexed lot.
They are a little perplexed. This even forced the chairman of the committee to remind the ministry about releasing funds. If a member is to be believed, they wrote a letter to the ministry describing their apprehensions. They felt it would be like what happened months before Rio Olympics when funds were released without proper monitoring in place.
The ministry is not solely to be blamed. Some from the list of 190 odd athletes have not even applied. Ministry’s decision to add dope-tainted athletes who served the penalty, on TOPS roster too has been viewed with both skepticism and surprise. It needs to be seen if this is a novel way of rewarding an athlete with tainted past. Only results will tell.
Since the committee has Olympians and trusted sports administrators, they should not be treated like furniture. One must pay heed to their advice. If it is overlooked then perhaps there is not need ofr the committee. However, the ministry told them through a letter to mind their own business, in a very diplomatic way. The ministry apparently told the panel that they would set up a steering committee who would monitor the athletes’ progress and will release funds.
When TOPS was created it was supposed to be more athlete-friendly. If this is true then it shows how much confidence the ministry has on the committee. Now the committee is headless without Bindra and it would not be easy to function without a leader. If the ministry wants results it has to take hard decisions and start functioning like a team.
Another question that seems to be bewildering is the formation of the steering committee. The ministry since Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took charge as the sports minister seems to have gagged the entire machinery. This is only adding to the mystery as it’s leading to speculation and innuendoes. As of now, TOPS needs a bit of more thrust so that it doesn’t lose steam close to the Commonwealth Games and the Asiad. With an Olympic silver medallist at the helm, sure ministry will come out with a novel solution.
