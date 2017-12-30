THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pistol ace Jitu Rai on Friday won the men’s 50m pistol national title with a national record score of 233 at the ongoing 61st National Shooting Championship, here at the National Games Shooting Range.



Rai of army marksmanship got the better of Navy man Omkar Singh who shot 222.4 in the finals.

Rai also won the team gold in the event with Jai and Omprakash Mitherwal for a total of 1658, besting team Air Force who managed a total of 1626.

Punjab with the score of 1624 won Bronze.

Arjun Singh Cheema of Punjab won the Junior Men’s 50M Pistol event shooting 226.5 in the final.

Surinder Singh, his state-mate shot 221.9 for Silver while Anmol Jain of Haryana won Bronze with 205.1.

Arjun and Surinder along with Mankaran Preet Singh also won the junior men’s team gold in the event, where Haryana won Silver and Delhi the Bronze.

A total of 4800 men and women shooters from across the country are participating in the 61st NSCC including 200 wild card entries.

The 61st NSCC will conclude on December 31.