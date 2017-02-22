CHENNAI: All Indian players — men and women — barring A Sharath Kamal, who lost in the semifinals on Saturday, failed to last beyond two days at the India Open in New Delhi. But national coach Massimo Costantini wants to look at positives instead of dwelling on losses.

Three male paddlers made it to the Round of 16 — Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Sharath. Desai and Shetty gave fancied opponents a run for their money but succumbed in crunch situations, while Sharath was felled by a 13-year-old wunderkind.

“Technically, Indian players are right up there. They lack mental strength. There are three steps to rectify this. Players need to gain knowledge, about opponents as well as themselves. They should play according to their strengths and weaknesses.

“Secondly, I want the players to train with the same intensity as during matches. Only if they take training seriously will results reflect the hard work they’ve put in. The last point is adapting to various styles and conditions. That’s possible only with time and patience,” Costantini told Express.

The Italian praised every player and added: “I’m seeing them in international action after almost seven years. The core remains same. Everyone has improved and I’m hopeful of seeing them improve further.”

Players like Sharath, G Sathiyan, Soumyajit Ghosh are going abroad for practice and playing in leagues across Europe. Asked about the benefits of such moves, the 58-year-old said: “Exposure to styles is good. But the location is important. If you face quality opposition, it’s fine. There’s no point in going abroad just for the sake of it. The Chinese don’t go abroad. Their league structure is good enough.

With questions being asked about the fitness level of Indians, the coach feels it’s not just about body shape. “Players should feel they are ready to give it their all. Fitness is not the responsibility of the coach. Mental fitness is key in and athletes should work on all aspects.”

With the $150,000 event and the emergence of the Indian Table Tennis League, Costantini is hoping the sport gains in terms of popularity. “The sport is far behind cricket, football, badminton. We need more events as well as more events across age-groups. My aim is to create a large pool with an eye on the next Olympics.”

Back after a stint from 2009-2010, Costantini has seen encouraging signs. “The Table Tennis Federation of India is more organised and professional. Players have become more disciplined. The level of young players has improved and all these bodes well for the future.”

There are expectations of medals, but Costantini is not bothered. “I think about the process of improving. With the Asian and Commonwealth Championship coming up, I want to see Indians reach the top eight in the continent. That will ensure medals in the CWG. Youth Olympics is also something I’m looking at,” he added.

