The Asian Athletics Championship is around the corner, and some of the biggest athletes will descend on Bhubaneswar. Express takes a look at a few in fray...

Indians

Vikas Gowda (Men’s discus throw)

A soon to be 34-year-old, Vikas was cleared to participate in the championship only after a selection trial, given his lacklustre form. The defending champion has a season’s best of 62.35m, which is above all other participants in the event. But on current form, he will have to bring out his A game to be in medal contention.

Arpinder Singh (Men’s triple jump)

With a personal best of 17.17m, he is one of the best in Asia. He has a point to prove to his critics as well, who think that Arpinder is past it. He has vouched to go beyond Renjith Maheshwary’s mark of 17.30m.

Nayana James (Women’s long jump)

A jump of 6.55m in Patiala last month brought the Kerala girl into the limelight. Touted as the next big thing in Indian athletics after Anju Bobby George, Nayana will target gold.

Manpreet Kaur(shot put)

A whopping throw of 18.86m in China this year has increased expectations from the Punjab athlete.

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s javelin throw)

Fresh from his first stint at the Diamond League in Paris, Neeraj is the man to beat at the championship. Boasts a best of 85.63m.

Foreign attraction

Li Lingwei (China)

Women’s javelin throw

Sharing her name with the famous shuttler, Lingwei has a personal best of 64.10m. This mark is way ahead of other throwers in fray.

Femi Ogunode (Qatar)

Men’s 100m

The fastest man on show will be expected to produce magic again. With a personal best of 9.91s, he is way ahead.

Huang Changzhou (China)

Men’s long jump

The Chinese is a world indoor championships bronze medalist, and has the season’s best of 8.26m. With Shi Yohao not in the fray, he will target gold.

Zhu Yaming (China)

Men’s triple jump

Favourite for gold, considering his season’s best of 17.17m. Closest competitor is Arpinder Singh (SB 16.75m).

Olga Safronova (Kazakhstan)

Women’s 200m

This is an event dominated by the Kazakhs, at least in Asia. Safronova will battle it out against compatriot and defending champ Victoria Zyabkina.