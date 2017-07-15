Home Sport Other

India's campaign ends at Canada Open Grand Prix

Manu and Sumeeth failed to fight against Korean combo of Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo, losing within half an hour.

Published: 15th July 2017 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2017 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sumeeth Reddy (L) and Attri Manu (R) | AFP

By PTI

CALGARY: Curtains were drawn on India's campaign at Canada Open Grand Prix following the defeats of defending champion in men's doubles Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy and mixed doubles pair in the quarterfinals here today.

Third seeds Manu and Sumeeth failed to put up a fight against Korean combo of Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo, losing 12-21 15-21 within half an hour here.

Mixed doubles second seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy dished out a gritty performance before going down 17-21 22-20 18-21 to Korean duo of Kim Won Ho and Shin Seung Chan in a hard-fought match, which lasted an hour and two minutes.

The two Indian pairs along with young duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and men's singles players -- H S Prannoy and Sameer Verma -- will now participate in the US Open Grand Prix Gold next week.

Manu Attri Sumeeth Reddy

