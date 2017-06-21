Stage set for reserve archers

Ayantan Chowdhury By

CHENNAI: After disappointing outings in Archery World Cup Stage I and II, where India managed to win only two medals (one team gold and one mixed team bronze in compound archery), the Archery Association of India (AAI) has sent the B team for Stage III in Salt Lake City, which is set to start from Wednesday.

The decision was finalised to ensure that the top archers are not burnt-out, bearing in mind that the competition is being held in short span of time. The national body also felt that the reserve archers would get some much-needed exposure.

“The same group of archers have been participating for some time now and they needed some rest. This gap will hopefully allow them to recharge. The reserve team has been showing promise. In the trials to select archers for the World Cup, eight qualified. While the top four went to the first two stages, we thought the others also deserved a chance,” Virendra Sachdeva, AAI treasurer, told Express.

What if the B team outperform the seniors? Will the selection of the team for Stage IV change?

“We haven’t decided on the team composition for the fourth stage. If the B team archers perform well, they might be sent for the next stage (Berlin) in August. What’s more important is that we create a pool of archers who can take over form the current lot or can go to any event in an archer’s absence,” he added.

All archers as well as AAI are aiming to grow into a competitive bunch ahead of the crucial World Championships (Mexico) in October. Recurve star Atanu Das feels this is a good step and it bodes well for the sport in the country. “We have talent in the country but they need to perform. Exposure trips are fine but there is nothing like live competition to prepare someone mentally as well as physically. Hopefully, they will perform well.”

