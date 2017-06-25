NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Vijay Goel here on Sunday flagged off the third Slum Yuva Daud which aims to promote sporting culture among the youth living in slum areas.

The marathon started from Kasturba Gandhi Polytechnic in Pitampura and ended at Pitampura Sports Complex in west Delhi. More than 5,000 youths from Delhi slums participated with zeal and vigour.

The event was attended, amopng others, by Union Environment and Science/Technology Minister Harshwardhan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Shyam Jaju, National General Secretary Anil Jain and Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar.

"This is not just any other run but we are running for a better tomorrow, a New India where each youngster is a capable being and sports is one field in which we must grow big and powerful," Goel said.

The Slum Yuva Daud is part of the Adopt Slum Campaign initiated by the Sports Ministry and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

