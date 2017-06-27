CHENNAI: It has been an interesting month for India’s wushu exponents. After starting the national camp in Shilaroo, Himachal Pradesh — a few months ahead in preparation for the 14th World Wushu Championships, to be held in Kazan, Russia, from September 27 to October 3 — a group of aforementioned campers went to Guangzhou, China, for the BRICS Games and clinched six medals, including two gold.

There was also news of the Wushu Association of India trying to arrange a one-month exposure tour to China, and that has received a positive spin, with the Beijing Sports University on the verge of accepting the national federation’s request.

“The national body had written to preferred venues a while back, and first signs with the Beijing Sports University are positive. It’s one of the best places for sports training in China, and we’re looking forward to taking our athletes there. All that is left is for the Chinese Wushu Association to give its nod,” said national coach Rajvir Singh, who is part of the ongoing national camp.

He added that their another preferred destination is Shandong, but it would be difficult to go there. “Shandong will be hosting China’s National Games in August, and since the event is held every four years, it holds a lot of importance.

Though it was our first-choice venue — as wushu players from Shandong are some of the best — the fact that such a big event is happening around the same time means it’s less likely to come to fruition. But things can still change, depending on their national federation,” Singh noted.

If given the green signal, the Indian wushu body could select a maximum of 22 from the available 40 campers for China trip. And they will be chosen through selection trials.

“Once we get the confirmation letter, the national body will appoint a selection committee to pick the athletes who will be travelling. Trials will mostly happen on July 20,” the coach revealed. Asked why 22 players would be selected, given a maximum of 16 will go to the Worlds, Singh said it was to keep back-ups ready.

“You never know what happens in the run-up to or during the World Championships, and we want to be prepared. The best way to do that is to give reserve players some exposure, which will help them be prepared in case they are called up for the big event.”

