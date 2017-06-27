KOLKATA: Former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay will be conferred East Bengal football club's highest honour -- Bharat Gaurav -- at its foundation day ceremony on August 1.

"Pillay's contribution to Indian hockey is immense. We have chosen him for this year's Bharat Gaurav. The club is honoured and humbled that he has accepted our request and will be present here for the Foundation Day on August 1," club secretary Kalyan Majumdar said today.

One of modern day Indian hockey's biggest stars Pillay has the distinction of representing India at four Olympics, World Cups, Champions Trophy and Asian Games in his career spanning over 15 years. He made 339 appearances for the national team and scored 170 goals.

The East Bengal club has chosen former India footballers -- Syed Nayeemuddin and Subhas Bhowmick -- for the Lifetime Achievement Awards at the function.