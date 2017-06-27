PARIS: In-form Belgian Philippe Gilbert, German sprint ace Marcel Kittel and Ireland's Dan Martin lead Quick Step's assault on the Tour de France, which starts Saturday.

Alongside this trio in Quick Step's team announced Tuesday were Zdenek Stybar and Matteo Trentin with all five having already enjoyed stage success on the Tour.

Ireland's Martin, nephew of Stephen Roche who won the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia in 1987, has had an impressive season so far coming second in two classics and third at the Tour warm up Criterium.

Making his debut in cycling's blue riband is Italian Gianluca Brambilla while Quick Step's Julian Alaphilippe misses the race with a knee injury.

Quick Step team

Philippe Gilbert (BEL), Jack Bauer (NZL), Gianluca Brambilla (ITA), Marcel Kittel (GER), Dan Martin (IRL), Fabio Sabatini (ITA), Zdenek Stybar (CZE), Matteo Trentin (ITA), Julien Vermote (BEL)