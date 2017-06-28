CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's P R Venketrama Raja was unanimously re-elected president of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) for the term 2017-2020 while Bharat Singh Chauhan of Delhi was elected honorary secretary.

The new AICF office-bearers were elected during the annual general body meeting held in Chennai on June 25, said a press release here.

Chauhan returns as the Federation honorary secretary and takes over from V Hariharan. He had served as the CEO in the previous term after stepping down as secretary as per government guidelines on tenure of office-bearers of national sports federations.

The other office-bearers elected unopposed are: Treasurer: Kishor M Bandekar (Goa). Vice Presidents: D V Sundar (TN), A Bhakthavatchalam (Puducherry), A Narasimha Reddy (Telangana), Sekhar Chandra Sahu (Odisha), G Bhasker (Andaman) and Manoj Itkelwar (Maharashtra).

Joint secretaries: R Hanumantha (Karnataka), Kapil Saxena (MP), Atanu Lahiri (Bengal), Th B Singh (Meghalaya), Naresh Sharma (Haryana) and Bhavesh Patel (Gujarat).

