NEW DELHI: B Sai Praneeth, who emerged as one of the promising young shuttlers in the country with his title wins at Singapore Open and Thailand Open, is focused on improving his fitness to win big games consistently.

"I have been focusing on my fitness. I think that is the most important part of my game or the way I play, fitness is the important thing. Playing stroke-wise, I have no problem. I feel I can achieve my goals if I focus on fitness," he told PTI here today.

Praneeth, along with Indonesia Open and Australia Open Super Series winner Kidambi Srikanth, was felicitated at the Gopichand Academy here this week for their splendid performances in recent months.

Praneeth, who stunned top shuttlers like Taufik Hidayat and Lee Chong Wei during his career, said he need to be more consistent and win big titles.

"I have already defeated top players. Defeating top players and continuing with that win is most important (for me)," he said.

His Super Series win of Singapore Open this year has been most memorable for him so far, the 24-year-old said.

"I am playing World Championship in August. I am hoping to do well there," Praneeth, who is currently ranked world number 16, said.