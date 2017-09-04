COIMBATORE: IN a contrasting second day of 20th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship on Sunday, Anindith Reddy’s performance in the Euro JK 17 Race 1 stole the show, with Vishnu Prasad back in the hunt after disastrous Saturday. Mizoram’s Lalhruaizela, who topped the Red Bull Rookie Cup on Saturday, finished third, while Chhitesh Mandody had a disappointing day with his fourth and fifthplace finishes in Race 1 and Race 2.

Anindith collected 18 points in his usual emphatic way, adding 18 points to his 15 from Saturday. That took him to 96 points before the grand finale at the BIC in November. His main rival Vishnu Prasad collected 18 points, coming second in the day’s first race and winning the second. But he is lagging behind by 14 points and will need a near miracle to outdo Anindith in the points table.

On the other hand, it was a double delight for Diljith TS as he topped both the races in LGB Formula 4. He took full advantage of the reverse grid that came into play on Sunday to win both the races. He started from pole in Race 1 and fought hard to win the race. But it was a dominating show in the second as he did not allow anybody to take his grand-double. However, Championship leaders Joseph Mathew (Suzuki Gixxer Cup) and Lalhruaizela (Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup) suffered their first defeats in three rounds. They still managed to hold on to their positions in leaders board.

Results: Euro JK 17: Race 1 ( 15 laps): 1. Anindith Reddy (15:41.209); 2. Vishnu Prasad (15:42.622); 3. Ricky Capo (15:5); Race 2 (15 laps): 1. Vishnu Prasad (16:30.165); 2. Anindith Reddy (16:31.057); 3. Akash Gowda (16:37.973); Formula 4: Race 1: 1. Diljith T S (18:06.101); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (18:12.194); 3. Sandeep Kumar A (18:12.287); Race 2: 1. Diljith T S (19:01.443); 2. Sandeep Kumar A (19:04.289); 3.Raghul Rangasamy (19:09.908); Gixxer Cup: 1. Malsawmdawngliana (14:15.595); 2. Sachin Chaudhary (14:16.355); 3. Joseph Mattew (14:18.080); Red Bull Rookie Cup: 1. Jaden Gunawardena (11:36.996); 2. Lalnunsang