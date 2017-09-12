The Great North Race held in northern England received a rousing reception with the participation of athletes from across the world. But the spectators were in for a surprise when athlete Jake Robertson from New Zealand who finished runners-up in the men's race got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Magdalyne Masai in front of hundreds of spectators.

Masai who had taken part in the women’s race was told to meet Robertson at the finish line. Masai was as clueless as the large crowd which had gathered to watch the race. Robertson finished the race coming six seconds behind the winner. Despite finishing second best the Kiwi sprinter received the loudest pop from the crown when he proposed Masai, who was left shell shocked seeing the things unfolding in front of her.

Masai accepted the proposal with a 'yes' with the beautiful moment caught on the camera with people in the backdrop cheering for the couple.