SEOUL: Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap entered the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Korean Super Series after winning their respective matches on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who made the country proud by winning the silver medal at the World Badminton Championship, eased past Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong as she registered a comfortable 21-13, 21-8 victory in just 29 minutes.

On the other hand, Kashyap defeated Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Jen Hao 21-13, 21-16 to progress through to the next round in the men’s singles event.

Also, Sameer Verma also made it to the next round after defeating Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand 21-13, 21-23, 21-9 in a three-game thriller that lasted for almost an hour.

However, it was curtains down for Saurabh Verma as he was defeated 21-18, 13-21, 19-21 by Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Also, HS Prannoy also made exit from the tournament after going down against world number nine NG Ka Long Angus 17-21, 23-21, 14-21 in a hard fought match which lasted for 64 minutes.

In the men’s doubles event, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Malaysian pair of Khim Wah Lim and Lin Chia Yu 21-9, 22-24, 21-12 in 50 minutes.

However, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy bowed out of the men’s doubles event after facing 11-21, 10-21 defeat against Korea’s Chung Eui Seok and Kim Duk Young.

In the mixed double's event, Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got knocked out of the tournament after facing a 18-21, 19-21 defeat against Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

