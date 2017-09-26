Home Sport Other

Hockey India congratulates Gurinder and Ripudaman

Hockey India today congratulated Gurinder Singh Sangha and Ripudaman Sharma for being appointed as potential for International Umpire Manager by FIH.

Published: 26th September 2017 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2017 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India today congratulated Gurinder Singh Sangha and Ripudaman Sharma for being appointed as potential for International Umpire Manager by FIH, the world governing for hockey.

The FIH announced it's decision yesterday after their names were recommended by Hockey India and supported by Asian Hockey Federation. "I wish Gurinder Singh Sangha and Ripudaman Sharma the very best for their new role as Potential for FIH International Umpire Manager," Hockey India's Secretary General, Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, said. "The duo has contributed immensely towards promoting young umpires in the country and I believe they will continue to serve hockey the same way they have over the past 20 years at both domestic and international level." While Gurinder Singh Sangha began his umpiring career in 1995, Ripudaman Sharma began his career in hockey umpiring in 1997 and since have been officiating in domestic and international matches as umpires.

Sangha has umpired at the 2003 Afro Asian Games, Hamburg Cup, AHF Cup final, Hero Hockey World League Final 2015 in Raipur among other events, while Sharma has officiated as umpire at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, South Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy Japan and Junior Asia Cup in Singapore. "With this new role as potential International Umpire Manager for FIH, I am sure we can learn a lot more about umpire management at the world level, learn more about the technology being used and impart what we have learnt to Umpires in India," said Sharma. For Sangha, apart from fond memories of officiating in top international events, his stint as an Umpire during the Hockey India League (HIL) has been most fruitful. "I have officiated during the first 4 seasons of HIL. It was during the HIL when I decided I too must take up the Umpire Manager role and started understanding more about its requirements during HIL," said Sangha.

