CHENNAI : Massimo Costantini had a clear goal in mind when he decided to return to India as head coach in 2016. It was under him that India had their best haul at the Commonwealth Games back in 2010 (5, including men’s doubles gold and silver in women’s team). “To better that tally,” he had said then. With eight medals in Gold Coast, including three gold, the Italian has fulfilled his end of the bargain! His biggest contribution, he feels, is creating a competitive group of paddlers who do not depend on individuals.

“Winning so many medals was a shot in the arm for the sport in the country. Especially all the medals won by the women. Manika (Batra) was in great form but more than talking of individuals, the group were really up for it. We had laid a lot of emphasis on doubles rubbers and our strategy paid off. We could have won one or two more but missed out by the slightest of margins,” Costantini told Express.

“We were always in the Commonwealth bracket in terms of world standings. But we now have a group capable of upsetting top nations. Earlier, it was only Sharath (Kamal). Now we have six men in the top-100. We have work to do in the women’s segment but this show will go a long way,” added the Italian.

A plus for India was the 16-day camp in Portugal before the event. The team then went to Qatar, Poland and Germany. Planning, the 60-year-old felt, worked in their favour. “I wasn’t there for the previous edition but players told me they were in different places, practising or playing. This time we planned for all players to finish their league commitments and join up together so that we could put into practice whatever each and everyone learnt. We could also strategise using different double and mixed doubles combinations. All this paid off when Soumyajit (Ghosh) got suspended.”

Max, as he is fondly called, had in his first stint inducted juniors like G Sathiyan, Ghosh into the national fold. Something he wants to replicate with Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath this time around. “Until juniors feel a part of the senior national team, they will remain weak. We need to start nurturing talent from a young age. That’s the ultimate aim.”

India have no time to relax as the World Team Championships start on April 29 in Sweden. “I have given players specific fitness exercises. They know what to do. They can enjoy the success but for a professional paddler, you need to refocus quick,” he signed off. Massimo has a contract till the end of the Asian Games.

Plans for Manika

Unlike their male counterparts, Indian women paddlers are yet to play in European leagues. Things could change soon. “I have plans for Manika. I don’t want to disclose things now but more international exposure is definitely the way forward for her,” the coach said.

