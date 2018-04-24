CHENNAI: The Chennai District Badminton Association (CDBA) has adjudged S Sankar Muthusamy and Karan Rajan as Players of the Year.

Award winners: Players of the Year: S Sankar Muthusamy (B1,27,108) & Karan Rajan (B66,676); Special award: Sidhanth Gupta (B55,758); Spirited Performer of the Year: Ritwik Sanjeevi (B25,268); Coach of the Year: S Aravindan; Emerging Player of the Year (male): Anirudh; Emerging Player of the Year (female): Pranavi B17,418. Beneficiaries: Akshaya Arumugam (B26,840), Kevin Walter, (B17,190), A Arun Kumar (B13,168), SS Lakshmi Priyanka (B11,840), Pa Kavin Thangam (B10,268), DN Manoj (B6,168), Irvin Walter (B6,168).

Gokul bags five

S Gokul’s fifer helped Ambattur CC beat MAS CC by 80 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Results: I Division: Ambattur CC 219/9 in 45 ovs bt MAS CC 145 in 35.1 ovs. Classic CC 133 in 35.3 ovs lost to Fine Star CA 134/9 in 35.5 ovs. II Division: Thiruvallur CC 88 in 22.4 ovs lost to Korattur CC 90/5 in 22.5 ovs. Autolec ERC 161 in 30 ovs bt SSCA 108 in 26 ovs.

Chennai FC win big

Timmy Ryngkhlem and Joseph Segun scored two apiece to help Chennai FC beat Chennai United FC 5-0 in the CFA Senior Division League. Viva Chennai blanked RBI 3-0 in another match.